PDP secretariat now belongs to FCTA – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the Peoples Democratic Party’s national secretariat, now belongs to the Administration.
This was contained in a revocation notice dated March 13, 2025, and titled, “Notice of revocation of right of occupancy with file no: MISC 81346 in respect of plot no: 243 within central area district, Abuja.”
It was signed by the Director, Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze.
According to Nwankwoeze, the opposition party has failed to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025, despite many publications in several national dailies and electronic media to pay up every outstanding bill and ground rent on its property.
The letter read in part: “You would please note that the said breaches by PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NATIONAL SECRETARIAT (MISC 81346) run contrary to the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.
“I am to further inform you that the subject property (Plot No. 243 Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja) has thus reverted to the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Administration will take immediate possession thereof.”
