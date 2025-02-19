PDP scribe: Supreme Court slates March 10 for hearing

The Supreme Court has adjourned until March 10 for further hearing in the appeal filed by embattled National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

A five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa fixed the date on Tuesday while delivering a ruling in the motion for accelerated hearing brought by Anyanwu.

The Court of Appeal in Enugu had last December upheld a high court decision that sacked Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP.

SPONSOR AD

The appellate court subsequently upheld Chief Ude Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the main opposition party.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Ridwan Abdullahi, the Court of Appeal held that Anyanwu‘s appeal was incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to the appellate court, the appellant violated the PDP’s constitution by laying claim to the National Secretary position having contested and emerged as the PDP candidate in the 2024 governorship election in Imo State.

Dissatisfied, Anyanwu last month approached the apex court to set aside the judgement of the two lower courts and recognize him as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

He also filed a motion for accelerated hearing as well as an abridgement of time on grounds of the crucial role of the office of National Secretary.

In its ruling in the motion on Tuesday, the apex court granted the application and ordered service of the court processes on the respondent, Aniagu Emmanuel, who must file his reply brief within three days of service.

Anyanwu, on the other hand, was given two days to reply on the point of law.

Further, the apex court did not hear the motion for a stay of the execution of the appellate court judgment.