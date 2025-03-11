PDP scribe: Supreme Court reserves judgment in Anyanwu’s suit against sack

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment in an appeal filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu challenging his removal as National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
A five-member panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji reserved the ruling after hearing arguments from Anyanwu’s counsel, Kingsley Njemanze (SAN), and Paul Erokoro (SAN), who represented Aniagu Emmanuel.
The court, thereafter, said it will communicate the judgment date to the parties when ready.
Anyanwu was removed after resigning to contest the Imo governorship election, which he lost. He argued that he should be reinstated since his gubernatorial bid failed.
He urged the court to overturn the judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which upheld his removal.
However, counsel for Emmanuel Aniagu contended that Anyanwu’s request violated the PDP constitution, as he resigned to pursue another office.
The 4th respondent, Ali Odeifa, also opposed Anyanwu’s return, calling the suit baseless.
Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed Anyanwu’s application to stay the execution of the lower court rulings after he withdrew the request.
In December, the Court of Appeal upheld a High Court ruling that removed Anyanwu and affirmed Chief Sunday Ude-Okoye as PDP National Secretary.
The appellate court found Anyanwu’s appeal lacking merit, stating that he had forfeited the position by contesting the Imo election. (NAN)
