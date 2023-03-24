PDP screens 10 aspirants for Kogi guber poll

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened ten aspirants for the coming November governorship elections in Kogi State. Among those sighted by Daily…

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened ten aspirants for the coming November governorship elections in Kogi State.

Among those sighted by Daily Trust at the headquarters of the party in zone five Abuja were Yomi Awoniyi, Senator Dino Melaye, Barrister Muhammed Kabiru Usman, Idoko Kingsley Ilona, and Engineer Musa Wada.

Addressing journalists after the screening session, one of the aspirants Reuben Atabo, SAN, said he was confident of clinching the ticket of the party ahead of the other aspirants, adding that he is prepared to bring a different approach to governance in Kogi State because of the present state of affairs.

Atabo said: “Nothing is working in Kogi, is it the parentage payment? I am ready to change the narrative of Kogi state for better. The roads are bad. Infrastructure is non existence, poverty is pervasive, the aim of government is to provide security for the people, but nothing like that at present.”

On his part, a former National Legal Adviser of the party, Muhammed Kabiru Usman said Kogi People desire that PDP should come back to power, “so we are in the process of rescuing Kogi for the people.

“We want a change, we are not satisfied with the state of affairs in Kogi State, we are not happy. That is why the PDP wants a change of government. The insecurity, lack of infrastructure, the unity between major tribes in Kogi is zero, we need to bring our people together as one family, and I want to restore infrastructural development to Kogi State.”

Usman noted that he is already reaching out to the delegates, adding that, “I am a committed party member, I have the capacity, I have studied the terrain and I have what It takes to lead the people. I know the delegates appreciates my contributions to the party and I believe they will give me the ticket.”

Idoko Kingsley Ilonah also an aspirant said power comes from God, but he is ready, prepared and have the capacity to win the Primaries and take the party to victory in November.

He also said nothing is wrong with consensus if there is equity in arriving at the consensus candidate and noted that his main priority will be Internally Generated Revenue, adding that “I have lots of plan for the people, but the most important is IGR, I want to generate more IGR and with enough money we can do the things that the people need, depending on the Federal Government alone will not get us the desired funds for the development of the state.”