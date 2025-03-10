PDP reschedules NEC meeting to May 15

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again rescheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, now set for May 15.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the party’s National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, stated that the shift from the initial March 13 date was to allow for the conclusion of pending zonal, state, local government, and ward congresses, as well as further consultations to ensure a hitch-free meeting.

The NEC meeting has faced multiple postponements. It was initially scheduled for August 15, 2024, but was later moved to October 24. It was then pushed to November 28 before being rescheduled to February, 2025 with March 13 being the last agreed date before the latest adjustment.

Udeh-Okoye explained that the decision to reschedule was taken after extensive consultations by the National Working Committee (NWC) with party leaders, stakeholders, and relevant organs, including the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum, and the party’s National Assembly Caucus.

“All NEC members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly. The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC,” Udeh-Okoye said.