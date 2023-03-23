PDP rejects APC’s victory in Jigawa guber election

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in the state…

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in the state won by Mal. Umar Namadi Danmodi.

Addressing the PDP leaders and stakeholders in the state on the outcome of the governorship and state assembly elections, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Aminu Abdullahi Taura, said the 2023 election was one of the most challenging exercises in the history of Jigawa state.

He added that for the first time, polls in the state were dominated by several irregularities, ranging from violence, ballot box destruction to intentional shortage of electoral materials.

Others, according to Taura, include over voting, intimidation, inaction of security agencies, changing of results and unprecedented vote buying which violate the Electoral Act.

He said, “These are things that are alien to our political culture. Our agents and party faithful have been arrested before, during and after the elections for no reason other than just identifying with the PDP while APC chieftains who openly instigated violence are working freely without questioning.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to call the Jigawa State Police Command to order in this regard and further call for the immediate release of all our supporters immediately.”

The party expressed gratitude to the Jigawa people for having the resilience and patience to vote.

He said, “We have received reports across all local governments of the state which are quite disturbing. It is unfortunate that the once peaceful and prosperous Jigawa State has been turned to an arena of violence and cheating for desperation and greed for power.

“All these actions are been instigated by people who claim to be leaders that have benefited from free, fair and credible elections in the past.”

Dr. Taura stated that INEC and other relevant authorities could not address many of the party’s concerns before, during and after the elections, noting that PDP was studying the election outcome critically with all stakeholders to decide on the next line of action.

“The party is making wider consultations on the next line of action which is in the best interest of Jigawa State, stressed that if this charade is allowed to go unchallenged, we find ourselves in a situation where elections will become meaningless because some people are too powerful to be contested against,” he added.

Taura expressed worry with INEC’s decision to declare state assembly election results and winners in places where APC won, but decided to declare elections inconclusive in local governments where PDP had clear victory.

“These include Dutse, Yankwashi, Birnin kudu and Gwaram constituencies,” he added.