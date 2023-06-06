PDP raises concern over Alia’s new security outfit

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday raised concerns that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia had inaugurated Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd established…

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday raised concerns that the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia had inaugurated Al-Tershak Global Security Ltd established by one Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku.

Our correspondent gathered that the security outfit was commissioned on Saturday by Alia who was represented by his deputy’s Chief Protocol Officer, Gabriel Igoche.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement, expressed worry that the owner of the alleged outfit had been variously profiled as a Boko Haram leader in the past and was sacked by the immediate past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom over public anxiety on his person, urging the Alia’s government to rather tread softly.

