PDP names Oyinlola head of 25-member reconciliation committee

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to head a 25-member National Reconciliation Committee. The PDP has…

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to head a 25-member National Reconciliation Committee.

The PDP has been enmeshed in internal strife since the conduct of its last Presidential primaries won by former Vice president Atiku Abubakar.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike who came second during the primary election has refused the reconciliation covertures of the Presidential candidate whom he eventually worked against in the election.

Since then the party has been polarized into the Atiku and Wike camps with members openly indulging in Anti-party activities without any repercussion from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

In a statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, explained that the National Working Committee took the decision to put up the committee after receiving approval from the National Executive Committee of the party.

Former Gombe State governor, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, is secretary of the committee.

Members of the committee include Chibudom Nwuche, Alhaji Bello Tafidan Gusau, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, Dr. Esther Uduehi, Senator Zainab Kure, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Alhaja Mutia Olayinka Ladoja, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, and Ude Oko-Chukwu.

Also part of the committee, are Dr. Boyelayefa Debekem, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Chief Dan Ulasi, Abdulsamad Dasuki, Segun Showunmi, Amina B.B. Faruk, Alhaji Hamza Akuyan Koshe, Mike Ikoku, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, and Bisi Fakayode.

The statement said the committee will be inaugurated on a date to be communicated to all those concerned.