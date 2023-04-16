PDP: Makarfi chairs Kogi governorship electoral c’ttee

As Atabo pulls out of contest The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has named former Kaduna State Governor, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, as Chairman…

As Atabo pulls out of contest

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has named former Kaduna State Governor, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, as Chairman of the Kogi State governorship primaries slated for today in Lokoja, the state capital.

The exercise is to enable the party pick a flag bearer for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

In a brief statement signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, Laureta Ogwuche will serve as secretary of the seven-man committee, which also has as members Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrison, Usman Ibrahim and Anthony Onwuka.

The statement enjoined the committee to be guided strictly “by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the electoral guidelines for party primary elections and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the party.”

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Reuben Atabo (SAN), has announced his withdrawal from the primary of the party.

Atabo said the decision was motivated by personal matters owing to some happenings within the party.

According to him “I came on board to contest for the No.1 position in Kogi State mostly because I had the clarion call of my people. I love to see Kogi State develop rapidly and I have lots of ideas to make this work. So, when I saw the support from my people, I became encouraged and succeeded in taking all the necessary steps to be in the race.”

He also stated that the affairs of the state were still top priorities in his heart, and notwithstanding his withdrawal from the race, he would not stop contributing his quota to its continuous development as his tactics for the gradual transformation of his fatherland would be done whenever he has the opportunity and means to do so.