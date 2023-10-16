PDP kicks over seige, asks Akeredolu to resume or resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has kicked against the siege laid to its secretariat by security operatives. This came as the party…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has kicked against the siege laid to its secretariat by security operatives.

This came as the party issued a 3-day ultimatum to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to either resume or resign.

Daily Trust reports that the men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) laid a siege to the secretariat of the opposition PDP in the early hours of Monday.

The development is not unconnected with the protest of the members of the PDP over the continued absence and whereabouts of Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had returned to the country last month after a three-month medical vacation in Germany where he treated an undisclosed illness.

However, during the protest, the PDP said they had earlier informed the security agents about their planned action.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition party, the leader of its youth wing, Tayo Oluyi, said cordoning off their office was embarrassing.

He said, “We were embarrassed because the security agencies were fully notified about this protest. We don’t want a situation whereby the PDP will be responsible for a break down of law and order in the state.

“But to our surprise, we saw security agencies with Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and their vehicles with about 400 personnel armed to the teeth at the front of our secretariat.

“We asked them what they were doing here but they said they don’t won’t allow us to enter our secretariat but after some time, they allowed us access but some of our staff were asked to leave the office.

“All the youths that were supposed to participate in the peaceful protest were outside. We are condemning this action of the security agencies.”

Oluyi added that the protest was to demand the whereabouts of Governor Akeredolu since his return from medical vacation.

According to him, “All we are asking for is very simple. Where is Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu? He was elected Governor of Ondo State, he failed four years and the second term is going without any result.

“The youth wing of the party is giving Mr Governor the next twenty-four hours to address the people of Ondo state and we are giving him three days ultimatum to resume back to the state.

“We can no longer continue like this. We are the voice of the people, we are the voice of the masses. We are saying, that Mr Governor must resume back to duty, he can no longer govern us by proxy.

“So, we are giving him three days ultimatum to address us and if he fails, we as the opposition party will occupy the streets of Akure and we will continue to demand that he either resume or resign.”

