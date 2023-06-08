PDP kicks as Benue gov sacks newly employed workers

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday announced the nullification of recently employed civil servants in the state....

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday announced the nullification of recently employed civil servants in the state.

Alia also ordered newly appointed permanent secretaries in the state civil service to revert to status quo.

The directive, which was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Tersoo Kula, ordered the affected persons to comply with the order immediately.

“All recent appointments into the state Civil Service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.

“All civil servants and or persons appointed permanent secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,” he stated.

The governor further ordered that, “The postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022 to date are hereby nullified.

“The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, or stations or offices with immediate effect,” he added.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State condemned the governor’s action, describing it as unlawful, insensitive and callous.

Briefing reporters yesterday in Makurdi, the state capital, the party’s state acting chairman, Isaac Mffo, said the affected civil servants were given lawful appointments into the state civil service having fulfilled all statutory requirements.

“The insensitivity in the Benue State governor’s action becomes more glaring when viewed against the backdrop of the untold hardship, which Nigerians were subjected to under the recently expired Buhari regime in the forms of catastrophic economic mismanagement and such insecurity as directly threatened the country’s sovereignty,” Mffo said.

