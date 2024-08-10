PDP holds LG congress despite litigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State held local government congress on Saturday despite ongoing litigation over alleged infringement of other members’ right to access the congresses forms. Two factions led by Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa and Senator Yakubu Lado have emerged, with the Inuwa faction seeking a court injunction to halt the congress. The Lado faction, with the backing of the state caretaker committee of the party, conducted ward congress on July 27 and local government congress on August 10, 2024, in 34 areas, while the Inuwa faction boycotted the exercise, awaiting the court’s verdict. The congresses were supervised by INEC officials and security personnel, although all parties concerned were said to have been served with the court summon over the matter. INVESTIGATION: Inside Nigeria’s large-scale post-harvest losses amid food crisis (I)

Addressing newsmen, Tijjani Umar, PDP caretaker Chairman for Katsina Zone, claimed that there was no court order restricting the congress, saying, "We are aware of a court case, but we have not received any court order."

While addressing newsmen earlier on Thursday, a chieftain of the party belonging to the Inuwa camp, Arc Ahmad Aminu Yar’adua, insisted that the party was one in the state, but noted that some bona fide members were denied access to the forms, hence they resorted to seeking legal redress.

“We were in the state party office here in Katsina with our money, over N97m to purchase forms for over 7,000 qualified and interested members to take part in the congresses, but we were denied access to the forms.

“We went to Abuja in an attempt to secure the forms but nothing was achieved at the national headquarters, and that is why we went to court to fight for the right of those members,” Yar’adua, who was the Lado’s running mate in the 2023 governorship election, said.

The controversy has sparked concerns about the party’s unity and preparedness for future elections.

The court’s decision on the pending suit which is expected on Monday will likely determine the legitimacy of the congress and the leadership of the PDP in Katsina State.