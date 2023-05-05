‘PDP has given Nigeria first Albino governor’

The Chairman, The All Rights Foundation (TAF Africa), formerly known as the Albino Foundation , Mr Jake Epelle, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has…

The Chairman, The All Rights Foundation (TAF Africa), formerly known as the Albino Foundation , Mr Jake Epelle, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has produced the first governor with Albinism in Nigeria.

He said Mr. Umo Eno, Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, is the first albino governor, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa.

Epelle also charged President-elect Bola Tinubu to appoint Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) into his cabinet.

Epelle asked the President-Elect and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emulate the inclusiveness policy of the PDP, a party that gave its platform to PWDs to contest elections.

He spoke during a courtesy visit on the leadership of the PDP at the party’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The Foundation boss also thanked the PDP for producing another PWD as governorship candidate in the person of Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi who he said contested the March 18 governorship election in Niger State on the platform of PDP.

He however regretted that the Foundation would have extended the facilitation of international recognition which Eno enjoyed to Kantigi if TAF had known the Niger State candidate was contesting.

The Foundation also said it was impressed by the level of inclusiveness given by the PDP to women and persons with disabilities and called on other parties to emulate the main opposition party.

On his part, the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Damagum said as a deliberate policy, the party gives opportunity to PWDs in all its activities, adding that the party is ready to do more.

