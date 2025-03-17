PDP group demands Wike’s expulsion over Tinubu endorsement

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called for the expulsion of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, accusing him of undermining the party.

In a statement on Sunday, the group criticised Wike for endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid and attacking the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“Wike has crossed the red line. He is demarketing the party and insulting its leadership,” said Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, Protem National Coordinator of CP-PDP.

At a recent event, Wike vowed to support Tinubu, stating, “Politics is about interest. People must not use and dump others.”

The CP-PDP accused Wike of disloyalty, alleging he has “pitched tents with the APC.” The group urged the NWC to expel him, warning, “If the PDP must survive, there is a limit to such behaviour.”

They also threatened to declare Wike persona non grata at PDP events and pursue legal action for defaming the party.

“Our lawyers are compiling materials to approach the court. Wike should desist from further attacks or face consequences,” the statement added.