PDP govs committed to good governance – National youth leader

The National Youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, has said governors who are members of the party are committed to delivering good governance to the people in their states.

Suleiman stated this in a statement on the ocassion of Governor Seyi Makinde’s birthday yesterday.

He said PDP governors including Makinde, represented the beacons of hope for the future of the country, saying that the governors were willing to deliver more on their mandates in 2025.

SPONSOR AD

The PDP national youth leader said the Oyo State governor has been working hard to deliver on his mandate, which he said the people of the state had been feeling his administration’s impact.

“Your exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to good governance, and dedication to the progress of Oyo State remain a source of inspiration to many,” he added.