PDP, Gov Alia trade words over governance in Benue

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State and Governor Hyacinth Alia have again traded words over the current state of governance under the Alia administration.

The PDP state Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, had in a statement over the weekend noted that the party, rising from its state Working Committee meeting, expressed disappointment and deep concern regarding the current state of governance under the leadership of Governor Alia.

Nyor stated that it became increasingly apparent that the Alia administration operated more like a catholic parish than a democratic government, fundamentally undermining the principles and tenets of democracy that Benue citizens rightfully deserve.

“Under Governor Alia’s administration, there is a blatant disregard for the core values of democratic governance, including accountability, transparency, regulatory control, rule of law, political stability and inclusiveness. The administration has consistently failed to engage with the people of the state, opting instead for secrecy and exclusion from decision-making processes that affect our lives.

“Critical issues beleaguering our state, including infrastructure decay, lack of basic services and the erosion of public trust remain unaddressed while the government prioritizes white elephant projects like new government houses, new universities and abandoned works on underpass projects in Makurdi and Gboko.

“We demand that the Governor lives up to his campaign promises by immediately clearing the backlog of arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities as states are now receiving record allocations from the Federation Allocation Account Committee as confirmed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu few months ago,” the PDP stated.

Governor Alia, however, urged the Benue PDP to reflect on its past and acknowledge the positive changes in the state, noting that the party, in its bid to criticise, had depicted a significant disconnect from the reality of governance under the present leadership in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Tersoo Kula, stressed that, “it is obvious that the PDP, under its current leadership, lacks a clear understanding of the principles and tenets of democracy. We are not surprised by this, given their show of utmost lack of ideas while in power just a few years ago.”

The statement added, “Otherwise, if the welfare of the people is prioritised through the provision of food security, the creation and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, and the creation of robust employment opportunities for the youth, what more can be said about effective governance? This administration has consistently focused on uplifting the lives of Benue citizens.

“Far from the PDP’s allegations, Governor Alia has made it a priority to engage various stakeholders, including trade unions and civil service representatives, to navigate the challenges left by the previous administration. This proactive measure confirms his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and collective tackling of problems.”