PDP, Gombe gov’t clash over Ramadan palliatives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has accused the state government of hijacking and claiming ownership of the federal government’s Ramadan palliatives.
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had last Saturday flagged off the distribution of foodstuffs as palliatives to the Muslim community observing Ramadan fasting.
In a statement, the PDP’s spokesman, Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku, alleged that the foodstuffs were provided by the federal government, but the state government distributed them as its own without acknowledging their true source.
“The state government’s action is a deliberate attempt to deceive the public and take credit for the federal government’s intervention. We are genuinely concerned about its failure to acknowledge the federal government’s generosity and the commendable efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
- Ramadan: Cleric harps on wealthy Muslims’ support for less privileged
- MSSN to develop strategic plan for AI engagement
“As an opposition party, we believe it is crucial for the governor to recognise the contributions of the federal government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Acknowledging these efforts fosters unity and ensures that assistance reaches every corner of Gombe rather than being distributed based on political considerations,” he said.
However, the Director General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, dismissed the PDP’s allegations as mere political propaganda.
He stated that contrary to the claims, no federal government palliatives were allocated to the state for Ramadan distribution.
Misilli, however, welcomed the PDP’s acknowledgment of the federal government’s efforts, saying it reaffirmed the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s commitment to good governance.
Misilli clarified that no new Ramadan palliatives were received and that the distributed food items were from the state’s reserves.
“In fact, Governor Yahaya had instructed that all stored food items be distributed, including those previously received from the federal government and the NEDC, as well as those procured by the state government,” he explained.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.