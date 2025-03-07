PDP, Gombe gov’t clash over Ramadan palliatives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has accused the state government of hijacking and claiming ownership of the federal government’s Ramadan palliatives.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had last Saturday flagged off the distribution of foodstuffs as palliatives to the Muslim community observing Ramadan fasting.

In a statement, the PDP’s spokesman, Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku, alleged that the foodstuffs were provided by the federal government, but the state government distributed them as its own without acknowledging their true source.

“The state government’s action is a deliberate attempt to deceive the public and take credit for the federal government’s intervention. We are genuinely concerned about its failure to acknowledge the federal government’s generosity and the commendable efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As an opposition party, we believe it is crucial for the governor to recognise the contributions of the federal government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Acknowledging these efforts fosters unity and ensures that assistance reaches every corner of Gombe rather than being distributed based on political considerations,” he said.

However, the Director General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, dismissed the PDP’s allegations as mere political propaganda.

He stated that contrary to the claims, no federal government palliatives were allocated to the state for Ramadan distribution.

Misilli, however, welcomed the PDP’s acknowledgment of the federal government’s efforts, saying it reaffirmed the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s commitment to good governance.

Misilli clarified that no new Ramadan palliatives were received and that the distributed food items were from the state’s reserves.

“In fact, Governor Yahaya had instructed that all stored food items be distributed, including those previously received from the federal government and the NEDC, as well as those procured by the state government,” he explained.