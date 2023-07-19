PDP gives Ogun CP 72 hrs to release vote buying report

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, to release an investigative report…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, to release an investigative report of an allegation of vote buying leveled against Governor Dapo Abiodun and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the last elections.

The state Chairman of PDP, Sikirulahi Ogundele, gave the ultimatum during a press briefing held at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

Daily Trust reports that in June, Adebutu through his lawyer wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) alleging financial inducement and electoral violence and intimidation of voters by the APC during the March 18, elections.

Our correspondent reports that the police had investigated Adebutu on alleged vote buying following a petition written by the APC Chairman, Yemi Sanusi.

But Ogundele told newsmen that while the police had “hurriedly released” an interim report on Adebutu’s probe, they had been silent on the governor’s investigation.

Ogundele said the party had on good authority that the investigation had been concluded but that the command had refused to make the report open.

He further said, “The PDP was aware that Governor Abiodun and his party, APC, were putting unbearable pressure, and as well threatening the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, and his officers to allegedly suppress the release and distort the findings of the investigation ordered by the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, based on the opposition party’s petition dated May 2, 2023.

“We are also aware that Governor Dapo Abiodun is trying to suppress the report because he knows the investigations have uncovered many atrocities he has perpetuated with his co-travelers with evidence provided by various witnesses and facts made available and how government accounts were used to buy votes.”

Reacting, the police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, said, “I am sorry I honestly don’t have a comment on this.”

On his part, Oladunjoye described the PDP’s claims as falsehood, insisting that the PDP candidate “has been on the run from the law since his invitation by the police.”

Oladunjoye advised the PDP and its governorship candidate “to stop wasting their time on a lost battle and rather concentrate their energies and resources on defending themselves of the weighty criminal charges hanging round their necks, and to which many of their conspirators have confessed to.”

