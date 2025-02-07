PDP disciplinary c’ttee summons Anyanwu, Ortom

The National Disciplinary Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before it.

Both Ortom and Anyanwu are known allies of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike. Despite serving in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Wike has maintained significant influence within the PDP, particularly through key National Working Committee (NWC) members, including Acting Chairman, Umar Damagum and Anyanwu.

The party leaders were invited following petitions submitted against them by some members of the party.

SPONSOR AD

Chairman of the committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, disclosed in Abuja that official notices had been issued to those summoned.

When contacted, Ortom, through his media adviser, Nathaniel Ikyur, said he had yet to receive the invitation.

“I’ve not received any invitation. When I do, I will honour it. I cannot act based on social media posts,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ikimi said the committee convened on February 5th, 2025, at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, in line with its mandate under Section 57(1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which governs party discipline.

He said the committee reviewed five petitions, with the first set targeting key members of the NWC. However, to avoid jeopardising ongoing reconciliation efforts led by the Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees, the committee decided to step down three of those petitions.

“The second set of petitions under inquiry involves former Governor Samuel Ortom and 10 others, as well as a petition against Senator Samuel Anyanwu,” Ikimi stated.

He added that the affected individuals were expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

“Petitioners and their witnesses, along with the affected party members and their witnesses, are required to attend. The necessary notices have been issued accordingly,” he said.

Ikimi reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to upholding party discipline and restoring integrity within the PDP.