PDP disappointed me on the eve of guber election –Jandor

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), has said that he is disappointed by the party at the national level.

Jandor stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that if not for the Peter Obi factor in Lagos, he would have won the governorship election in the state.

SPONSOR AD

On Monday Olajide Adediran resigned from the PDP along with his supporters across the 20 local governments and 37 local council areas of the state.

He said, “I was disappointed by the PDP at the national level. Let me tell you what happened on the eve of the election. The state party chairman of PDP in Lagos State issued a release speaking to a forced alliance that never happened saying that we withdrew from the race. It was not fake news. It exactly happened.

“This was done to make sure that we did not go anywhere. And it’s not about me. They did this to Obanikoro and Williams. It was not just about Jandor. What they did was not just because it was Jandor. This has been their trade.”

He said he had not decided on which party he would join, saying he would consult with his people before making any decision.