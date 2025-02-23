PDP defies Court Order, conducts election in North East

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has defied a court order by conducting election for the zonal committee members and national ex-officio for North East.

The election held a day after a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, restrained the party from conducting the poll.

But at the election which held in Bauchi State, Alhaji Babangida Modibbo Umar emerged the new North East Zonal Chairman.

SPONSOR AD

Dr Nicholas E Msheliza and two others (as applicants) filed a suit against the PDP, its national chairman, national financial secretary, and national organising secretary, national vice chairman, State chairman and national working committee (defendants).

Delivering the judgement on February 21, 2024 with suit No: FHC/ABJCS/298/2025, Justice Egwuatu ordered that: “the Respondents to show cause why the application should not be granted.

“That in the Interim, the Respondents are not to do anything that will render the subject matter in this suit nugatory.

“That the parties are to maintain status quo ante bellum beginning from Friday 21st Day of February, 2025 pending when the Respondents show cause”.

The matter was adjourned to the 25th day of February, 2025.

However, in a dramatic move, the PDP ignored the judgement and conducted the Congress on Saturday preparatory to the party’s national convention.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Architect Ruben Okoya, announced the election result and all the 22 contestants were elected unopposed.

The election, which gathered a multitude of delegates from the North East sub-region, held at the Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi.

Notable figures in attendance include the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb Umar Iliya Damagun, and the PDP governors from Adamawa, Bauchi, and Taraba states.

Also, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Senator Hassan Dankombo, Former governor of Bauchi State Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, national and state assembly members and other stalwarts were all in attendance.

The national chairman of the party said the peaceful conduct of the congress was a testament of the party’s unity and strength.

Also, the newly elected Zonal Chairman, Babangida Modibbo Umar, thanked the delegates and assured that he would justify the confidence reposed in him.

He took over from Rev. Emmanuel Bovoa from Taraba State.

The PDP’s North East zonal congress is part of the party’s broader efforts to reorganize and strengthen its structures ahead of the national convention.

The party has released a timetable for the 2025 zonal congresses, which includes the election of new zonal working committees and national ex-officio members