PDP dead in my constituency – Ibori’s daughter

Rt. Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dead in her constituency.

She made this declaration on during an empowerment programme where she distributed vehicles, motorcycles, sewing machines, and water pumps to her constituents.

Speaking at the event, Ibori-Suenu said her political alignment had always been with the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite previously being a PDP member.

She expressed her joy to have officially joining the APC, describing it as the “supreme party.”

“The wind and lightning that will destroy PDP have arrived. We will bury the PDP in the Ologbo River, the bridge between Delta and Edo States,” she declared.

The lawmaker accused the PDP of stifling her political aspiration, saying her decision to join the APC was long overdue.

She thanked the APC leadership for their support and promised to work tirelessly to deliver the party’s goals in Ethiope Federal Constituency.

“We are capable, and we will not disappoint Ethiope Federal Constituency. To the leadership of APC, I appreciate your support. God will bless you all, including my leaders Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Halims Agoda,” she said.

The event also marked the defection of several PDP members to the APC, sparking jubilation among party faithful.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC’s governorship candidate and former Deputy Senate President, commended Ibori-Suenu for joining the party, describing her as a “political bulldozer.”

He expressed confidence that her defection, alongside others, would bolster APC’s chances in the 2027 elections.

“With the caliber of people joining APC, there is no doubt that we will take over Delta State in 2027,” Omo-Agege asserted.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, and expressed hope that Ibori would eventually join APC.