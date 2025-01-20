PDP Crisis: Wabara Doesn’t Deserve To Be A Leader, I’d Disown Him if he were my Father – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has berated former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, over his role in the leadership crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wabara is the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

The minister accused the BoT chairman among those fanning the crisis between him and Rivers State governor, Siminilayi Fubara, his former protege.

The feud has defiled the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Wike said it was wrong for PDP leaders to desperately seek the removal of the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, despite court rulings.

According to him, “If Wabara were my father, I would have disowned him. He doesn’t deserve to be a leader. No wonder Obasanjo made a presidential broadcast about his acts of corruption.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. The matter is in the hands of the courts, and the party constitution is clear.

“If they resign, they must be replaced through elections. The fact that someone is trying to bypass this process doesn’t surprise me”, he said.

The Minister noted that some people are trying to manipulate the situation, but it will not succeed.

“The matter is in the courts, and we should respect the rule of law. We need to focus on resolving issues within the party, particularly with the upcoming convention.

“Instead of stoking crises, the convention should take place as scheduled in December, and we should usher in a new executive”, he submitted.