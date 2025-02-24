PDP crisis: Reconciliation key to saving Nigeria – Sule Lamido

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has called on leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve internal disputes and foster unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the weekend during the commissioning of a N102 million asphalt overlay road in Ilorin, Kwara State, Lamido emphasised the importance of reconciliation within the party.

“We are facing challenges as a political party, and the less we discuss our internal crisis publicly, the better. When making peace, we must prioritise restoring confidence among all members-leaders and followers alike,” he said.

Lamido urged party stakeholders to focus on rebuilding and unifying the PDP, warning that continued division would hinder progress.

“If we keep fuelling discord, the party will not move forward. PDP needs support in its rebuilding process to ensure full reconciliation, which is essential to saving Nigeria,” he added.

The event also featured remarks from former Akwa Ibom Governor and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Obong Victor Attah, who lamented Nigeria’s disrupted trajectory of development following the 1966 coup.

Attah noted that while it took Nigeria seven years (1953-1960) to craft a constitution in the past, the process could now be completed within six months.

“We must do it before the 2027 elections. Conducting elections amid widespread dissatisfaction with INEC, insecurity, and other unresolved issues will only escalate tensions and destabilise the country,” he warned.

The one-kilometre road project with drainage on both sides was funded by former APC presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who described it as a means of enhancing the health, social, and economic well-being of the community.

Olawepo-Hashim urged politicians to prioritise community development, stating, “This project is a token of our love and gratitude to God. It is our way of giving back to society.”

Residents of the Ifedolapo community in Ilorin lauded the initiative, highlighting Olawepo-Hashim’s continuous contributions to their welfare.