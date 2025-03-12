PDP Crisis: NWC in closed-door meeting as police disperse thugs at party Secretariat

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is presently meeting at the party headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

This is the first time the party leadership under the acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum would hold a physical meeting this year,

The crisis over the authentic National Secretary of the party had divided the party organs, including the NWC.

Both Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye have been laying claim to the position.

However, the supreme court recently refused to grant a stay of execution Anyanwu sorted against Ude-Okoye.

Meanwhile, the ongoing meeting Which is being attended by Sunday Ude-Okoye with Damagum presiding is expected to discuss the issue of the Zonal, state and local government Congress, especially in the South South.

Daily Trust also gathered that the party leaders would be seeking to intervene in the political crisis in Rivers State, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara and pro -Wike lawmakers are locking horns.

However, just before the meeting commenced, Emmanuel Okoronkwo, one of Anyanwu’s aides, warned unauthorised persons to steer clear.

Okoronkwo threatened to deal with those attempting to access the party’s headquarters without authority.

He also allegedly mobilised thugs to barricade the entrances, creating a hostile environment for party members and staff opposed to Anyanwu as secretary.

It took the intervention of security agencies for law and order to be restored at the secretariat.

Okoronkwo was accused of assaulting the recognised PDP National Secretary, Sunday Udeh, during the last Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

He also earlier this year attacked the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Press Corps, Ndubuisi Orji of the Sun Newspapers for allegedly writing an unfavorable report against Anyanwu.