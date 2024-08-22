PDP Crisis: If I open up, it won’t be pleasant — Damagum

Wike reaffirms commitment to party The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has said he is being pushed to…

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has said he is being pushed to the wall, warning that if he opens his mouth, it will not be pleasant.

Speaking at the inauguration of the reconciliation and disciplinary committees of the party at the party headquarters on Wednesday, Damagum said, “Nobody can intimidate me into abdicating my responsibility. I have a duty to stabilise this party, and I intend to carry out that duty without fear.”

He urged party members to support the PDP, saying, “It is the actions and inactions of some party members that have led us to our current state. Despite the criticisms, the PDP remains the party to beat in Nigeria.

“It pains me when I see members on television saying the party is dying. The PDP is a force to reckon with. We have faced numerous crises, yet we continue to stand firm.

“Some people might wish for the party to falter, but as a dedicated member, it’s crucial to speak positively about the PDP.”

Addressing the controversy over the defection of 27 Rivers State lawmakers to the APC, Damagum defended his and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu’s, actions.

He said, “The chairman and secretary signed a letter, and now it’s become an issue. There’s precedent for what we did.

“During Kashamu’s case and the Anambra issue, the chairman and secretary acted as a team. I always consult with my team before making decisions.”

On the fresh calls for him to step down, Damagum said, “It’s becoming clear that this is a build-up to the next elections, with calls for me to step down. But I’m not deterred. The more they attack me, the more popular I become.

“I’m contemplating a presidential bid because of the support I’ve received, even though the negative publicity is meant to bring me down.”

Responding to elder statesman, Edwin Clark’s open letter, Damagum said, “Clark’s approach is sentimental. As an elder statesman, he should offer constructive guidance instead of engaging in public arguments.”

Earlier, the party’s Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, emphasised the importance of the new committees.

He said, “Failure to perform their duties could lead to Nigeria becoming a one-party state. The PDP remains a robust opposition. The future of this party and democracy in Nigeria depends on it.”

Wabara urged the committees to act impartially and decisively, stating that, “This is the beginning of the future for both the PDP and our nation. The truth must always be upheld, and the party must not be allowed to die in the hands of these committees.”

I’ve no plans of leaving PDP – Wike

In a related development, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that he has no plans to leave the PDP, despite the ongoing internal crisis, adding that he will stay and fight.

The immediate past Rivers State governor stated this during a media parley on Wednesday in Abuja to mark his first anniversary as FCT minister.

Responding to questions about the possibility of his exit from the party in light of the ongoing crisis both in the Rivers PDP and at the national level, Wike said he would not run from the fight or the “vampires” in the party.

He also said that he could join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he wanted, noting that he maintained his integrity by refusing to support the PDP presidential candidate during the 2023 elections while still delivering wins for the party in Rivers.