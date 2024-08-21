PDP Crisis: If I open my mouth, it won’t be pleasant – Damagum

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, has said he is being pushed to the wall, warning that if he…

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, has said he is being pushed to the wall, warning that if he opens his mouth, it will not be pleasant.

Speaking at the inauguration of the party’s reconciliation and disciplinary committees in Abuja, on Wednesday, Damagum also warned members to stop speaking ill of the party.

He said, “I have a responsibility to this party to keep it safe and stable. I intend to take all necessary actions to ensure the party remains stable. But I’ve reached a point where I have to speak out.

“I’ve avoided talking because I know so many things. When I open my mouth, I know it will not be pleasant, but that’s the price of leadership. I’m ready to take that bashing, more bashing.

“And to my detractors, let me tell you, you’ll see more. Because I will not abdicate my responsibility. But I will act within the confines of the law, as stipulated by the constitution.

” So I’m not deterred, You can try to bring me down, but importantly, while doing so, please remember that we have NEC.”

Damagum said, he always feels “sad any time our members go on television saying that the party is dying, not mindful of the fact that the party has remained a force to reckon with in this country. We have faced several crises, yet today, we are still standing.

“I don’t know, maybe it is the wish of some for the party to die, but honestly speaking, as a dedicated member of this party, you should always speak positively of your party.”