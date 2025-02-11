PDP crisis: Govs, NWC intensify pressure on Damagum over Anyanwu

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has come under intense pressure from governors elected on the party’s platform to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary.

A majority of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have also urged Damagum to take steps to replace the embattled Senator Samuel Anyanwu with Ude-Okoye.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that the pressure intensified following the Board of Trustees (BoT) recommendation to the NWC last week, advising that Ude-Okoye be sworn in as secretary.

A party official, who requested anonymity, told Daily Trust that the pressure has led Damagum to seek legal advice from the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), on the proper course of action.

The PDP has been embroiled in crisis since the 2023 presidential election, in which its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Following the suspension and removal of Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Damagum—who was originally the Deputy National Chairman (North)—was appointed acting chairman. However, efforts by the North Central zone to replace him with a substantive chairman have created deep divisions within the party.

But most recently, the position of national secretary has become the subject of a legal battle between Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye, pushing the agenda to replace Damagum to the back.

Sources told our correspondent that a majority of NWC members back Ude-Okoye, except Damagum and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who are reportedly aligned with Anyanwu.

In response to Damagum’s request, Ajibade advised Anyanwu to accept the verdict of the governors and the BoT. He also urged Damagum to take immediate steps to swear in Ude-Okoye as secretary.

An internal memo obtained by Daily Trust shows that Ajibade instructed the NWC to adopt the legal opinion of Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and confirm Ude-Okoye.

Damagum had earlier written a memo titled “Legal Opinion with Regards to the Position of the National Secretary,” requesting a review of legal submissions from the Governor’s Forum and the BoT before making a decision.

In his response dated February 7, Ajibade reaffirmed the BoT’s directive, warning that a review of the legal opinion would escalate tensions within the party.

“The contending parties have voluntarily submitted to the authority of the Dr Kabiru T. Turaki SAN-led committee. Calling for a review of the legal opinion at this stage is not only improper but will undermine the BoT’s efforts and further destabilise the party,” Ajibade stated.

He added that since the legal opinion was issued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and adopted by the BoT—described as the conscience of the party—it should be respected in line with Article 32(5)(a)–(i) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Following a legal dispute over Anyanwu’s participation in the Imo governorship election, the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, ruled in favour of Ude-Okoye on December 20, 2024.

Citing this judgment, PDP governors led by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, endorsed the court’s decision during a meeting in Asaba on January 31, recognising Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary. The BoT also relied on this decision in asking Damagum to swear in Ude-Okoye.