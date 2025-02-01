PDP crisis: Govs ask NWC to reschedule NEC meeting to March 13

Governors elected on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) to reschedule the much awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party to March 13, 2025.

The governors also declared their support for Sunday Ude-Okoye as the national secretary of the party, adding that they reaffirmed their support for the Court of Appeal judgement, and asked the NWC to set up machinery for its effective implementation.

At the last count, the NEC meeting of the party has been postponed four times by the Damagum-led NWC for one reason or another.

At the last 98th National Executive Committee meeting on April 18, 2024, members were unable to resolve the issue of getting a substantive party chairman from the North-Central zone to replace Damagum and complete the tenure of Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The meeting, therefore, scheduled another NEC meeting for August 15 to address outstanding matters.

The meeting was initially postponed to October 24, 2024 and later rescheduled for November 28, 2024 before it was postponed indefinitely.

The governors, in the communique read to journalists by the Bauchi State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, commended the country’s valiant and patriotic armed forces and security agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains against bandits in parts of the country.

Those present, apart from Bala Mohammed, were Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State); Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State); Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State); Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State) and Diri Douye (Bayelsa State).

Others were Peter N. Mbah (Enugu State); Ademola Adeleke (Osun State); Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State); Agbu Kefas (Taraba State); Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and the deputy governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal.