PDP Crisis: Governors reject Anyanwu, ask NWC to reschedule NEC meeting

Governors elected on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee to reschedule the much awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to 13th March 2025.

The governors also declared their support for Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary of the party, adding that they reaffirmed their support for the Court of Appeal judgment and asked the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

The communique read to journalists by the Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, noted “the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment.

“Consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.”

On the protracted issue of NEC, the Forum said “having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13Th) of March 2025.”

The governors also commended the “country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of our gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country, the Forum viewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors.

The PDP Governors’ Forum also employed the occasion to review the performance of member states in particular, and the state of the nation in general, as well as developments in the party, as at the end of 2024; and noting the monumental socio-economic, security, infrastructure and other challenges that confronted the nation during the period.

“The Meeting commended Governors of member states for pursuing policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the plight of the people but were aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.

“The Meeting noted that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government that have inflicted hardship and pain on the polity; therefore the Forum calls the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate and or stop the hardship/pains that they have inflicted on Nigerians as no meaningful/impactful achievements in the states will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.”

Those present apart from the chairman were Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State), Diri Douye (Bayelsa State),

Peter N. Mbah (Enugu State) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun State).

Others are Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), Agbu Kefas (Taraba State), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Bayo Lawal (Oyo State) – Deputy Governor.