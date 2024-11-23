PDP Crisis: Governors give Damagum, NWC 3 months for NEC

Governors elected on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose from their meeting with a “strong advice” for the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) to call for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party latest by February.

Since August, the NWC has continued to postpone the NEC expected to discuss some issues bedeviling the party and present a substantive National Chairman of the party who will take over from Damagum and complete the tenure of the suspended Iyorchia Ayu.

In April, the NEC was set for August 15, but was postponed to October 24, and then latter rescheduled to November 28 before it was indefinitely postponed.

In a communique read to journalists by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who is also the chairman of the Forum, the governors said, “The Forum notes the concerns of Nigerians, PDP founding fathers, elders and members of our great Party of seeming divisions within the ranks and files.

“The Forum wishes to state categorically that it remains resolute in its determination to ensure unity and cohesion of this great Party that Nigerians have come to trust as the best platform for democratic governance.

“The Forum is constrained to accept the latest postponement of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Party in empathy with our colleague, Governor Umo Eno whose late dear wife will be buried on the same day earlier scheduled for NEC.

“The Forum is strongly advising the NWC to call NEC latest by the first week of February 2025 to allow for elaborate consultations with critical stakeholders of the Party. The period between November and February is to address the existential problems confronting the Party, with a deliberate timeline of activities within the period under review to address issues of leadership and litigations confronting the Party.”

Mohammed also said the Forum empathized with Nigerians who are “groaning under the oppressive economic hardship foisted on the nation by the policies and decisions of the APC-led Federal Government.”

The Governors therefore called on President Bola Tinubu “to urgently review both macroeconomic and fiscal policies that will address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.”

The Forum also pledged that “all PDP Governors will continue to aggressively pursue policies and programs that will reduce the hardship and ensure progress and development.”

They also lamented about the Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections won by the APC and asked the judiciary to save the country’s democracy.