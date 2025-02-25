PDP crisis deepens as NWC disowns Wike camp’s zonal congress

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified as the National Working Committee (NWC), led by acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, disowned the factional South-South Zonal Congress organised by allies of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The congress, held in Calabar, Cross River State at the weekend was dismissed by the PDP leadership as an illegitimate gathering. Among those present at the event were Wike, former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke and the PDP’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih.

The PDP has been grappling with divisions, with Wike and several governors locked in a struggle for control of the party.

However, a senior party member, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Trust that recent developments indicate increased unity within the NWC under Damagum’s leadership.

“If you have been following the party’s internal affairs, you would know that previously, the NWC was divided, with some members aligning with Wike. But since the troubles of Samuel Anyanwu, the national secretary, things have changed. The NWC is now speaking with one voice,” the source said.

He noted that, unlike in the past, there were no conflicting statements from the NWC following the controversial congress.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had issued a statement affirming that the South-South Zonal Congress had been postponed, while only the South-East and North-East congresses were scheduled to hold.

Ologunagba reiterated that the party leadership would take appropriate action at the right time. “We have made our position clear, and at the appropriate time, the party will take necessary steps,” he said.

Citing the PDP constitution, Ologunagba stressed that only the NWC has the authority to schedule zonal congresses. He urged party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the public to disregard any claims emerging from the Calabar gathering.

However, Orbih dismissed Ologunagba’s stance, insisting that no NWC meeting had taken place regarding the zonal congresses. “I am a member of the NWC, and we have not met to discuss this issue. Ologunagba is only expressing his opinion and should be ignored,” he said.

Speaking at the Calabar gathering, Wike dismissed allegations of anti-party activities, insisting that his decision to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s administration was made with the knowledge and consent of key PDP stakeholders.

He reiterated that he remains committed to fighting for fairness within the party.