PDP crisis deepens as Anyanwu resumes as scribe despite court order

It’s unfortunate he resorted to self-help – Spokesman

Tension has continued to escalate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the rightful holder of the national secretary position. On Monday, Senator Samuel Anyanwu returned to the party’s national secretariat, despite a court order affirming Sunday Ude-Okoye as the secretary.

The Court of Appeal in Enugu had, in December, upheld Ude-Okoye’s appointment as national secretary following Anyanwu’s departure to contest the Imo State governorship election, which he lost. The decision, following a protracted legal battle, left the matter open for further appeal.

Amid protests by some of his supporters, Anyanwu claimed to have resumed his position, asserting that the status quo should remain until the Supreme Court decides on the matter.

“What the law says is that I should appeal, and I appealed for a stay of execution,” Anyanwu said, adding “Until the Supreme Court determines the matter, the position remains as it is, and today (Monday) is our resumption day.”

In response, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, reiterated that the party recognizes Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary, citing the lack of any stay of execution on the court ruling.

Ologunagba dismissed Anyanwu’s claim as a personal opinion rather than the official position of the party. “Maybe he didn’t get the facts correct, or perhaps he didn’t know that the matter is now in the Supreme Court,” Anyanwu stated.

The PDP spokesman, reacting in a phone interview, condemned Anyanwu’s actions, calling them “unfortunate.” He emphasized that the party was committed to the rule of law, adding, “This is not the time for the party to go through this kind of embarrassing situation.”

Regarding the next steps, the spokesman said the party had not received any motion for a stay of execution or a court order to that effect.

He strongly criticised Anyanwu’s decision to resume office in defiance of the court ruling, labelling it a case of “self-help.”

The spokesman also alleged the involvement of external forces, claiming, “We see the hand of the third force in this matter.” He suggested that certain party members might be manipulated by the ruling party to destabilize PDP in the lead-up to the next election.