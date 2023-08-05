PDP Crisis: Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs meet in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, his vice Ifeanyi Okowa in the last February 25 election a...

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some governors of the party are currently in a closed door meeting in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting, Daily Trust reliably gathered, has to do with the state of affairs in the party and what can be done to change its fortune following the loss at the last election.

Even though all the governors of the party were expected at the stakeholders meeting, at the time of filing this report only seven of the governors were present.

Those present at the meeting include Governors Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

It is not clear yet whether Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one of the G5 governors led by former Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State that worked against Atiku at the poll, would attend the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were the acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba among other National Working Committee (NWC) members.

