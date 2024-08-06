PDP counters Oshiomhole, says Edo govt did not receive FG, Dangote rice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State government has denied claims it received palliative rice from the federal government and Dangote Foundation for distribution…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State government has denied claims it received palliative rice from the federal government and Dangote Foundation for distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during an interview on Channel Television, alleged that the state government had received 20 truckloads of rice from the federal government and 30,000 bags of rice from the Aliko Dangote Foundation, following reports of rice looting during hunger protests.

Rev. Olu Martins, Deputy Director of the Peoples Democratic Governorship Campaign Council, refuted Oshiomhole’s claim, stating that there were no records of such deliveries.

“We listened to Senator Adams Aliu Oshiomhole’s various allegations regarding the distribution or redistribution of rice,” Martins said.

He emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his statement on the hunger protests, did not mention any palliative rice being sent to any state.

Martins said Governor Obaseki runs a food support programme managed by a committee comprising members from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other religious bodies in the state.

“N1 billion was released to the committee for the first tranche, and they have done their job and reported to the governor. The discussion about 20 trucks of rice and 30,000 bags of rice from Dangote doesn’t add up,” he explained.

He further clarified that if the rice had been delivered from Abuja, there should be records of someone in Edo receiving and signing for it.

Martins noted that while Dangote may require clearance from the state government, the distribution is not managed through the state.