PDP Condemns Natasha’s Suspension, says Akpabio must be probed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegation of sexual harassment levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that the action of the Senate leadership against Akpoti-Uduaghan smacks of a desperation and cover-up.

The Party said the hasty suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President not only “negates the principle of fair hearing especially in parliamentary convention but also portrays the Senate as an institution that endorses, condones and offers protection to reprobacy.”

The opposition party said “the excessively harsh six months suspension on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan translates to denying the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone their Constitutional right of being represented in the Senate.

“It is scandalous, and amounts to gross abuse of office and violation of the fundamentals of justice and fair hearing for Senator Akpabio to sit as a judge in a matter in which he is the accused; a situation which validates public apprehension of a desperation by the embattled Senate President to suppress open legislative probe into the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him.”

The PDP recalled that this is not be the first time Senator Akpabio would be accused of sexual harassment.

“The current episode in the Senate reminds Nigerians of the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Akpabio by the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Joi Nunieh.”

“If Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

PDP describes the prevailing situation as “a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria. Ordinarily under this situation the Senate President needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name.

“More distressing is the fact that since Senator Akpabio assumed office as the Senate President, the leadership of the Senate has been largely unfocused and constantly embroiled in scandals including allegations of financial impropriety as well as negligence and abdication of its constitutional duty of checks and balances to the excesses of the Executive Arm to the detriment of millions of Nigerians.”