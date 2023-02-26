PDP chieftain gunned down in Ondo 

From Tosin Tope, Akure. A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Akinlabi Akinnaso, has been…

From Tosin Tope, Akure.

A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Akinlabi Akinnaso, has been shot dead.

Akinnaso, best known as “Oluomo” was killed on Sunday reportedly by a soldier deployed to maintain security at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre, Owena/Ayetoro in Idanre town.

Sources told Daily Trust that the deceased who accompanied the newly elected winner of the House of Representatives for Ifedore/Idanre Federal Constituency, Festus Akingbaso, to receive a Certificate of Return from INEC, was ‘accidentally hit’ by a bullet fired by one of the soldiers.

“We had gathered at the collation centre awaiting to receive the certificate of return for our newly elected Honourable Akingbaso when the soldiers started chasing us away from the centre.

“We were driven to far distance from the collation centre in Owena. I guess the reason is to maintain orderliness and ensure maximum security but unknowingly Akinnaso was just coming to the venue in anticipation and also joining the waiting crowd to receive the certificate.

“But sadly as he approached the soldiers we noticed he fell and had been shot. By the time we rushed him down to the hospital he was confirmed dead by the doctors on duty,” a party supporters, who simply identified herself as Yetunde, told Daily Trust.

It was gathered that Akinnaso’s corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said she was yet to get full details of the incident.

She, however, promised to release a statement about the sad incident as soon as details were available.

Recall that INEC had on Sunday morning declared Akingbaso, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Ifedore/Idanre Federal Contituency after defeating Tajudeen Adefisoye, the incumbent and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adefisoye had polled 20,064 votes in the weekend election to lose the seat to Akingbaso popularly known as “Fessywest”, who scored 24,263 votes to win the exercise.