PDP chieftain asks Nigerians to Chase out APC in 2027

A former Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Wosono, has called on Nigerians to unite and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He said it is the responsibility of all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure the PDP returns to power and rescue the nation from hardship.

Wosono also highlighted the vital role of youths and women in politics, stressing that they deserve better welfare and opportunities.

Speaking to journalists during the distribution of Ramadan gifts, including rice, to the less privileged, Imams, and party members by the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Lawal Adamu, Wosono said, “It is the duty of Nigerian masses to chase APC out of power, particularly here in Kaduna state and Nigeria at large.”

“This is because when you look at the level of hardship Nigerians are facing today compared to what PDP did while in power, it’s beyond comparable.

“During the PDP era, people could eat three square meals daily, but now it’s hard for people to feed even once a day.

“Again, in terms of education, security, and healthcare, everything has changed, and people are lamenting because what they could afford then, they can’t afford now.

“This is why it’s the duty of everybody to chase APC out of power come 2027.”

In his remarks, Abdulrasheed Yaron Kirki, Director General and Zonal Liaison Officer in the senator’s office, stated that the Ramadan gifts, worth N500 million, were distributed in recognition of the significance of Ramadan to Muslims.

He explained that beneficiaries received cash ranging from N50,000 to N1 million, depending on their status in the community and party drawn from Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South.

Another PDP chieftain in Kaduna, Muhammed Ali, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and urged Nigerians to continue supporting the PDP in future elections, stating that it is the only party that genuinely prioritizes the welfare of the masses.