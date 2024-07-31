PDP chieftain asks FG to Equip, pay security personnel well to end insecurity

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Zaharaddeen Babba Mazoji, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase the salaries of…

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Zaharaddeen Babba Mazoji, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase the salaries of security personnel.

The former senatorial aspirant said result can be achieved when security personnel are properly trained and equipped

Citing security challenges in the North West and North East, Mazoji said there is an urgent need for new measures and interventions to address the situation.

“President Tinubu should introduce new measures that will take care of the families of Nigerians security personnel including their education, health as well as their daily affairs.”

“The allowances should include at least Five hundred thousand for any officer sent for special assignment. Doing this is the only way we can boost the morale of our security personnel.

“The president should reconsider his decision on fuel subsidy removal. The policy has triggered widespread unrest and concerns across the country. The impacts of this decision on the cost of living on the average Nigerian is profound.”

Mazoji added that closure of Nigeria’s borders has had a detrimental effect on trade and the availability of essential goods.

He said, “Reopening them will stimulate economic activity, reduce inflation, and improve the livelihood of millions of Nigerians who depend on cross-border trade.”