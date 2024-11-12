PDP candidate pledges to build on Akeredolu’s legacy

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has promised to build on the legacy of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu if elected in the November 16 election.

Ajayi, who served as deputy governor under Akeredolu, made this pledge during a campaign event in Owo on Monday. He emphasised that governance should be continuous, especially in key sectors like healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development.

Ajayi criticised the current administration led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, alleging it had neglected several projects initiated by Akeredolu.

SPONSOR AD

He further committed to completing all of Akeredolu’s unfinished projects if elected, while also initiating new ones.

Ajayi outlined his plans for Ondo, which include improving infrastructure, enhancing road networks, expanding access to quality education, and strengthening healthcare services. He stressed that these initiatives are targeted at uplifting the underprivileged and ensuring they benefit from his administration’s policies.

Daily Trust reports that Ajayi fell out with the late Akeredolu in the buildup to the 2020 governorship election. This led to his replacement with Aiyedatiwa as deputy.