PDP BoT sets up committee to resolve National Secretary crisis

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee led by Tanimu Turaki a former Minister under President Goodluck Jonathan to interface with parties involved in the crises on the National Secretary of the party and report back to it as soon as possible.

Reading the communique to journalists at the party secretariat, Adolphus Wabara a former Senate President said the crisis would be resolved.

He also said the Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum had assured the BoT that NEC would be conveyed in February to resolve issues.

The National Secretary position has has been contentious since Anyanwu left to contest the Imo governorship position which he lost.

In his absence, the South East Caucus of the party endorsed Ude-Okoye as his replacement.

After losing the position, efforts to reclaim his seat as the secretary threw the party into further crisis.

An Appeal Court sitting in Enugu had on December 20, 2024, upheld an earlier decision of a High Court removing Senator Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary and affirmed Ude-Okoye as the authentic secretary.

Anyanwu has, however, filed for a Stay of Execution and Appeal, with Dr. Musa (SAN) nominated as the party’s legal counsel by Damagum, the crux of the new impasse.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the police took over the PDP secretariat after suspected loyalists of Anyanwu ejected Udu-Okoye from the BoT meeting.