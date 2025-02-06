PDP BoT moves meeting to hotel, endorses Ude-Okoye as nat’l scribe

Decision won’t stand – Anyanwu

Days after governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) unanimously recognised Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s national secretary, the Board of Trustees (BoT) has also endorsed him, rejecting Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

In an unusual move, the BoT relocated its meeting from the party’s national headquarters in Zone 5, Abuja, to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

Sources told Daily Trust that the decision was a precautionary measure to avoid a repeat of the last meeting, where thugs loyal to Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye clashed, disrupting proceedings at the party secretariat. At that meeting, supporters of Anyanwu forcefully ejected Ude-Okoye, leading to a fracas before security operatives intervened.

Speaking at the meeting, BoT chairman, Adolphus Wabara, explained that security concerns necessitated the change of venue.

He urged the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Ambassador Umar Damagum, to ensure the safety of the secretariat.

“The safety of our members and the integrity of our discussions must never be compromised. Until security is adequately addressed, the BoT will continue holding its meetings outside the party secretariat,” he added.

BoT endorses Ude-Okoye

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, Wabara announced that the BoT’s decision followed the adoption of the report by a committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).

The committee was tasked with reviewing the Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the Enugu High Court’s judgement removing Anyanwu as national secretary.

“The BoT, by adopting the report, recognises Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full obedience to the declaratory judgement of the High Court of Enugu, as upheld by the Court of Appeal,” Wabara stated.

The BoT urged the NWC to immediately swear in Ude-Okoye and called on all party organs, stakeholders, and democracy institutions to respect the court ruling.

Decision won’t stand – Anyanwu

Reacting to the development, Anyanwu dismissed the BoT’s decision, insisting it was illegitimate.

“This is not the first time the BoT has tried to impose Ude-Okoye. During their last meeting, they attempted to smuggle him in, causing chaos,” he told Daily Trust.

He argued that the BoT’s meeting at a hotel instead of the party secretariat was an indication of illegitimacy.

“Many of the BoT members who met at Transcorp Hilton have overstayed their tenure, which expired in October last year,” he added.

Anyanwu maintained that the matter was still before the court and accused some party members of trying to destabilise the PDP.

March 13 NEC meeting will shape PDP’s future – Wabara

Meanwhile, Wabara welcomed the scheduling of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for March 13, describing it as crucial for the PDP’s future.

He urged all NEC members to come prepared for meaningful discussions that would address internal party issues and provide a renewed vision for the country.