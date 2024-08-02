✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

PDP asks Tinubu to review ‘strangulating’ policies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to immediately review all its anti-people policies that are asphyxiating life…

tinubu
tinubu
    By By Baba Martins 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to immediately review all its anti-people policies that are asphyxiating life in the country.

The party said Nigeria has been thrown into a humanitarian crisis by the APC and asked President Tinubu to address the nation on the way forward.

The opposition party noted that the nationwide protest by Nigerians would not have occurred if the APC government had shown sincerity and commitment to addressing the current hardship caused by its ill-implemented policies.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated that, “Nigerians can recall that the PDP on several occasions offered advice on the state of the economy to the government. Sadly, these counsels did not receive the expected consideration resulting in the current situation.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories