PDP asks Tinubu to review ‘strangulating’ policies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to immediately review all its anti-people policies that are asphyxiating life in the country.

The party said Nigeria has been thrown into a humanitarian crisis by the APC and asked President Tinubu to address the nation on the way forward.

The opposition party noted that the nationwide protest by Nigerians would not have occurred if the APC government had shown sincerity and commitment to addressing the current hardship caused by its ill-implemented policies.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated that, “Nigerians can recall that the PDP on several occasions offered advice on the state of the economy to the government. Sadly, these counsels did not receive the expected consideration resulting in the current situation.”