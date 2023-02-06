PDP, APC bicker over Tinubu’s struggles for democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) yesterday cautioned Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) yesterday cautioned Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying a vote for him will lead to the death of democracy in the country.

Spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa PCC, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the advice in Asaba, Delta State, during a press conference.

He alleged that Tinubu had stifled opposition in Lagos State to the extent that it had become almost impossible to display the insignia of other opposition parties in the state without being attacked by elements loyal to him.

Aniagwu said, “Today, democracy has taken a nosedive in Lagos; you cannot even go and advertise any candidate or place the insignia of any political party apart from the APC in Lagos.

“Imagine if that kind of person becomes the President of Nigeria; it means that it would be worse than military rule. Any vote for Tinubu is a vote for the death of democracy in Nigeria.”

But reacting, the Director, Public Affairs, of the APC PCC and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said, “They are beginning to sound like a broken record.”

Keyamo, in a WhatsApp message to one of our correspondents, said, “Asiwaju has the best record of struggle for democracy and constitutionalism (as per his efforts in NADECO and his antecedence of resisting the federal government (PDP) dictatorship when he was governor of Lagos State.

“This is just a joke taken too far. As the voting day draws nearer, panic is beginning to set in for the PDP and the reality of their imminent defeat is staring them in their faces.

“The real panic of calling a press conference is because they had been jubilating that President Buhari had not backed Asiwaju with ‘his full chest’! Now that they saw the ‘full chest’ in Lafia, they have gone into a fit of political epilepsy. This is like a game of cards. We have just brought our trump card (which is the president) to say check-up.”