PDP, Alia trade words over governance in Benue

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State and Governor Hyacinth Alia have clashed again over governance under Alia’s administration.

PDP State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, issued a statement criticising the administration after a State Working Committee meeting. Nyor accused Governor Alia of running the state like a “Catholic parish” rather than a democratic government, disregarding principles such as accountability, transparency, and inclusiveness.

He alleged that the administration prioritised “white elephant projects” over critical issues like infrastructure decay and backlogs of salaries, pensions, and gratuities. The PDP demanded the governor fulfil his campaign promises, noting the state now receives record allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

In response, Governor Alia, through his media aide, Tersoo Kula, dismissed the PDP’s claims as disconnected from the realities of governance. He accused the PDP of lacking an understanding of democracy, citing its alleged failures while in power.

“Governor Alia’s administration has focused on food security, infrastructure development, and youth employment, which demonstrates effective governance,” Kula said. He added that the governor has engaged with stakeholders to address challenges inherited from the past administration, showcasing his commitment to inclusivity.