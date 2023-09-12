PDP, Alia trade words over cattle colony in Benue

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Hyacinth Alia have exchanged words on the issue of establishing a cattle colony…

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Hyacinth Alia have exchanged words on the issue of establishing a cattle colony in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement on Monday asked the governor to remove Benue from the states on the federal government list marked for establishment of cattle colonies, saying the state has no land for such purpose.

The leading opposition party in the state said the call followed the announcement by Vice President Kashim Shettima at a public function in Maiduguri at the weekend that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue states with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community.

Iortyom contended that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government should be aware that Benue listed among the other selected states, which all have large indigenous Fulani populations with substantial land holdings on which such colonies could be sited, does not have such a situation.

But reacting, Governor Alia’s spokesman, Tersoo Kula, warned politicians, irrespective of their status in the society, not to politicise issues of security.

He said the governor’s priority has been to return displaced persons back to their homes, which he is currently working on.

