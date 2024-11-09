PDP accuses Kebbi govt of Wasting Public Funds On Foreign Trips

Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state of wasting public resources on foreign trips that bear no fruits for the State.

The opposition party in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Sani Dododo, said instead of looking for handouts from countries that are not as buoyant as Nigeria; the State government should use the resources to provide a conducive environment to attract investments.

It said, “Wasted resources can be channeled in establishing trade free zones, international border markets and resuscitations of abandoned Industries”.

The party added that it was disturbed that the State Fertilizer Blending, Ceramics Processing, Neem Processing, Golongo Quarry Company and Cassava Process Plants were yet to receive any attention from the State Government despite pledges to improve internally generated revenue and employment opportunities in the State.

The party maintained that a conducive environment equipped with ultramodern energy, access roads and water facilities will attract serious Investors to the state with a firm commitment to the security of their investments.