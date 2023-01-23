PDP abandoned North East to Boko Haram until Buhari liberated us – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) abandoned North East region to Boko Haram insurgents when it was in power.…

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) abandoned North East region to Boko Haram insurgents when it was in power.

Lawan said this during presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State on Monday

He said until President Muhammadu Buhari came into power, the region was vulnerable to attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

Lawan said, “PDP abandoned us until you came into office. In 2015, when you were sworn in, your first task was to liberate us. Thank you very much for what you did.

“We in the North East are probably the most beneficiaries of your administration. In fact, we were the first to start enjoying your administration more than any other part of Nigeria, because Boko Haram was technically defeated immediately after you came into office and you appointed our son, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai and, of course, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, as Chief of Air Staff.

“They did so well that your government gave the security that we are enjoying today. The North East, from 2015 particularly, enjoyed the most important appointments in your administration. That is to say that you are a northeasterner. This crowd is a testimony. Everywhere you go is Buhari, in the northeast.”

Lawan thanked the President for the many developmental stride for both human and capital benefits the North East enjoyed from his administration.