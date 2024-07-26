PCN seals 571 pharmacies, medicine shops in Bauchi 

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 571 pharmacies and medicine shops for selling fake, expired and illicit drugs across 10 local government areas of Bauchi State.

PCN Director of Enforcement, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the enforcement on pharmaceutical premises and medicine shops in Bauchi, lamented that the rate of sale of hard substances was alarming in the state, adding that the Council would work with other relevant agencies to break the network of circulation.

According to him, the council visited Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, Darazo, Ganjuwa, Alkaleri, Dambam, Kirfi, Ningi, Toro and Dass local government areas. Esumobi said, “At the end of the exercise, a total of 762 premises were visited. This is made up of 88 pharmacies, 284 patent medicine shops and 390 illegal premises. Of these, 37 pharmacies, 144 patent medicine shops, and 390 illegal outlets were found in violation of regulatory standards and were subsequently sealed.

“Illegal medicine dealers were also found to engage in the sale of large quantities of substances of abuse to members of the public especially within the state capital thus aggravating the social and security challenges emanating from the illicit use of these medicines.

“Also some patent medicine stores within Bauchi matropolis were found to be stocking large quantities of used needles and syringes which are suspected to be re-used or sold to other medicine dealers operating in the rural areas.