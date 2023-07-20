PCN inducts 46  pharmacy graduates of Bingham varsity

Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has inducted 46 pharmacy graduates of the Bingham University, Karu Nasarawa State and also administered oath...

Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 46 pharmacy graduates of the Bingham University, Karu Nasarawa State, and also administered oath of service to the graduates who are the first set of students to graduate from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

PCN Registrar, Pharm. Babashehu Ahmed, who administered the oath at the induction at the University congratulated the graduands and described them as great addition to the pharmacy profession in Nigeria.

The registrar reminded them of the need to get acquainted with the ethics of the profession, warning that severe sanctions await anyone convicted of professional misconduct.

He also gave them several professional advice, which according to him, will guide them to success if they carefully abide by the advice.

Vice Chancellor, Bingham University, Prof. Williams Barnabas Qurix, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dul Johnson, cautioned the graduands against ridiculing the name of the school and faculty considering the fact that they are the first set of students to graduate from the Faculty.

“As the first set of students to graduate from the Faculty, your names would continue to reverberate within and outside the faculty, and many sets of students to come would make reference to your time and impact in the faculty and school. So, be good ambassadors of the school and the faculty,” he said.

Speaking, Chancellor of the School and Esu of Karu, Dr. Luka Panya Baba, congratulated the new inductees, and welcomed them to the profession which he is a member and loved.

Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university, John Alfa, earlier said the induction and oath taking event was a historic event being the first set of students to graduate from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He confirmed that the graduands were being awarded Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree, having successfully completed their academic and non-academic responsibilities that stood them qualified for the awards.

Meanwhile, the Keynote speaker, Dr. Tyohemba Agba, who spoke on the topic “Pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution in Nigeria: opportunity and challenges”, highlighted myriad of challenges affecting the profession, but asked them not to be discouraged because there are lot of opportunities of pride and fulfillment in the profession.

“I took my oath of pharmacy profession in 1995, and I never regretted it because it has been a fruitful and fulfilling years of journey despite various challenges. I congratulate you and wish you all well in your career journey.”

Awards including cash were given to students that had outstanding academic performance during the programme.

